A new dog park opens today in Funchal

The Focinhos Park opens this Saturday, October 26th. The new venue, in the city of Funchal, located in the Hanging Garden of the Madeira Forum, will have ready-to-use equipment, namely a tunnel, climbs and falls, a table, a jumping ring, dog obstacles and, most importantly, a dog bathroom and drinking fountain.

The inauguration is scheduled for 11 am and will be attended by the Madeira Animal Ombudsman, João Henrique de Freitas, and the vice-president of the Madeira Veterinary Association. It has the support of the K9 Training School, which will mark the day with a demonstration and an open class.

Focinhos Park was created as part of Forum Madeira and has become a Dog Friendly space since 4th October.

From Diário Notícias

