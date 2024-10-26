Headlines in todays papers

The headlines in the DIÁRIO newspaper this Saturday, October 26, is about the mega-fraud involving 2.5 million euros in travel subsidies. The Public Prosecutor’s Office is charging 16 defendants from Madeira, including lawyers, a police officer and a singer. Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister is one of the 64 witnesses in this case.

Also worthy of note is the Madeiran who was arrested in Indonesia for drug trafficking and sentenced to 13 years in prison, the family want to extradite him from Indonesia. A lenient punishment, and a “relief” in a country where drug trafficking is punishable by death. The family is now fighting for the extradition of the young man, son of former footballer Rui Óscar, who has just had a baby girl just over a week ago.

and the Regional Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Culture, who says that the Region insists on air links to the Algarve. Eduardo Jesus is committed to securing the air bridge that will open the door to tourism in the south of the Iberian Peninsula. It’s unbelievable this route has been missing from Madeira for almost 20 years I think, with no understandable reasons.

From October 28th levadas and trails will be charged at 3.00 each. You will need to register on a website, which I looked at this morning, and there is no information or nothing ready as of yet, so I think this will be total confusion when it starts.

Like this: Like Loading...