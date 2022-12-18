COMPLEX RESCUE OPERATION IN SÃO VICENTE HAD TO USE PYROTECHNIC CABLE LAUNCHES

The rescue of the two German tourists lasted more than three hours, in an operation that was carried out by the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters mountain rescue and relief team.

A source linked to the rescue and relief operation at the ginjas site, in São Vicente, said that for the first time, the “Launches of pyrotechnic cables” were used to set up the rescue systems. The two tourists were in an area of ​​impossible access, leaving the firefighters’ rescue teams astonished at how they ended up there.

The operation to remove the two 27-year-old men, of German nationality, from the escarpment was very complex and lasted more than three hours, having been carried out by the operators of the BVM rescue team, who also had the support of the BVSVPM.

The police were at the scene and took care of the incident. As advanced by the ‘online’ edition of yesterday’s JM, the two tourists carried out an adventure that lasted more than 24 hours in the mountains of São Vicente, ending up with the need for a specialised rescue team to remove them from an escarpment.

From Jornal Madeira

