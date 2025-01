A light vehicle skidded and overturned this morning on the viaduct just after the Campo da Barca tunnel.

It’s not known, at this time, if there are any injured associated with this accident, but at this moment that access is closed to traffic from the beginning of the tunnel on Via 25 de Abril.

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and the PSP took charge of the incident.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...