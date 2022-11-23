“TAP is a disaster”

Following the announcement of the cancellation of 360 TAP flights, due to the strike that is scheduled for the 8th and 9th of December, Miguel Albuquerque considers that the Portuguese airline is a “disaster” and that, like other government institutions, “it does not work well”.

“Right now they want to privatize what they have nationalized, that is, it is a mess. But, fortunately, Madeira has 30 companies operating on 90 routes that can overcome this situation ”, he said, underlining, however, that TAP’s service is “very embarrassing ”.

From Diário Notícias

