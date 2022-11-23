Forum Madeira promotes Christmas Market

From this Thursday, November 24th, Forum Madeira promotes the ‘Christmas Markek’, a Christmas fair that promises to fill the central square of the shopping center with colour, flavor and art.

Until December 29, different products from a total of 13 different regional and national brands will be available from 3 pm to 10 pm on weekdays and from 11 am to 10 pm on weekends.

In the first week, Casinha do Bolo do Caco, Ameu.gosto, Falésia Atelier and Joy of Madeira open the Christmas market focused on gastronomy, sustainable products and crafts.

From Diário Notícias

