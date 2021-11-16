PJ in investigations at Madeira Wine, Embroidery and Handicraft Institute.

Since the beginning of the morning, a team from the Judiciary Police has been carrying out searches of the Madeira Wine, Embroidery and Handicraft Institute.

The elements of the PJ traveled to the Institute’s facilities located in Campo da Barca, surprising the employees and other people who were in the vicinity.

The intervention of the PJ in IVBAM is still ongoing.

JM tried to understand the grounds for the agents’ actions, but nobody wanted to say anything about the matter, shielding themself from the fact that the case is under judicial secrecy.

From Jornal Madeira

