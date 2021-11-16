Students from Externato NS da Conceição cleaned the Porto Santo beach on sea day

The day school of Nossa Senhora da Conceição in Porto Santo celebrated, this Tuesday afternoon, the day of tame.

The 3 and 4 year old students went to the beach and collaborated with a better environmental education for their island and cleaned up the Porto-Santense beach.

Deolinda Mendonça said that the Externato had this initiative to clean up the sand on sea day to “sensitize young people to the importance of the environment and if not now at this age, later they won’t be careful with the environment and the sea, which is a wealth of our island of Porto Santo”.

“Students really like to do this kind of initiative, from a small piece of paper they find by the sea, or even a plastic one, they take it straight away”, said the director of the school.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...