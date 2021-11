Three patients with covid-19 have died this Tuesday, with associated comorbidities, at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça.

In addition to the death of a 95-year-old woman, already reported this morning, the regional health authority also ended up reporting two more deaths, in the case of two men, aged 84 and 79, with associated comorbidities.

To date, the Region accounts for a total of 83 deaths associated with covid-19.

From Jornal Madeira

