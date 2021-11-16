Another death with covid-19

Another death with covid-19Tobi Hughes·16th November 2021Madeira News Another person, victim of complications associated with covid-19, died this morning. This is a 95-year-old woman. The total number of deaths associated with this disease in the Region thus rises to 81. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related