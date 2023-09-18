Albuquerque opens new Banana Processing Center that cost 14.1 million

The president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, presides this afternoon at the well-attended inauguration of the Banana Processing Center, located in São Martinho, an investment that amounts to 14.1 million euros.

The Regional Government considers that the new São Martinho Banana Processing Center corresponds to a market imperative, particularly with regard to quality and the fundamental increase in processing capacity under required certification conditions.

The unit, which was implemented in an area of ​​6,000 m2, next to the Mercado Abastecedor do Funchal, has the capacity to process 100 tons of bananas per day, and has six processing lines, five conventional and one organic.

Hundreds of producers are present at the ceremony, which includes ‘food and drinks’ and musical entertainment.

From Diário Notícias

