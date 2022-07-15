SUMMER OPENING’: LONG QUEUE AT THE ENTRANCE TO PARQUE DE SANTA CATARINA

The ‘Summer Opening’, which has its first day today, already attracts dozens of people, with the queue being notorious at the entrance to Parque de Santa Catarina.

Many people, especially young people, are already waiting to enter the enclosure.

The festival today includes performances by Clara (6:45 pm), Silv4 (7:15 pm), X-tense (8:15 pm) and other artists, headliners of this first day, such as Bispo (9:45 pm), Piruka (11:15 pm) and Deejay Telio (0:45 am) .

Tomorrow there is a new ’round’ at the festival, which takes place this and next weekend.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...