Staff and guests of the Calheta Beach and Saccharum hotels clean the beach

This Thursday was a different day at the Calheta Beach and Saccharum hotels in Calheta. Between 10 and 11 am, a group of employees and guests from those hotels got down to work and carried out a cleaning campaign on Calheta Beach.

This initiative, integrated in the 1st Waste Collection Campaign on Beaches 2025, integrated in the MaRaM Strategy, promoted by the Regional Secretariat for Agriculture, Fisheries and Environment, through the Regional Directorate for the Environment and the Sea, resulted in the collection of around 10 kilos of rubbish, benefiting the environment and all those who enjoy that bathing area.

“Savoy Signature continues to promote and encourage good environmental practices, reinforcing its mission to preserve nature and raise awareness among employees, guests and the local community about the importance of sustainability”, we can read in a note sent to the media by the hotel group.

From Diário Notícias

