Porto Santo Line alters Fridays trip

Porto Santo Line informs that due to the weather conditions forecast for Friday 28th March 2025, and in order to ensure safe journeys for our Passengers, we will have to change the timetables to:

28/03/2025 (Friday)

Funchal – Porto Santo: 08h00

Porto Santo – Funchal: 12:00 pm

For more information, please contact (+351) 291 210 300, WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or infopsl@gruposousa.pt, from Monday to Friday, from 9h-19h, weekends 9h-13h and 14h30-18h(closed on public holidays). Have a nice trip! 😊

Like this: Like Loading...