Ribeira Brava hosts the 2nd International Walking Football Tournament on March 29th

Ribeira Brava will be the stage for the 2nd International Walking Football Tournament, this Saturday. The event will feature the participation of 19 teams from Madeira, mainland Portugal and abroad, bringing together a total of 210 senior students who celebrate sport, inclusion and active ageing.

This tournament will also be the 9th stage of the WFP National Walking Football Circuit, which brings together more than 100 teams and 1,500 athletes from across the country.

This meeting is a joint initiative of the Senior Universities Network (RUTIS) and the Walking Football Portugal Association (WFP), which have been promoting this sport, which is growing rapidly, both nationally and internationally, since 2018.

Walking Football is an adapted version of traditional football, aimed mainly at those over 50, with rules that eliminate physical contact and prohibit running, making the game accessible, safe and more inclusive.

In addition to the sporting aspect, the event also promotes social interaction, well-being and exchange among participants, reinforcing the role of Senior Universities and local authorities in encouraging an active and healthy life in senior age.

The tournament will take place in the morning at the Ribeira Brava municipal stadium, with dozens of matches between the teams, socializing and an awards ceremony. Entry to the matches will be free.

From Jornal Madeira

