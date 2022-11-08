Festa São Martinho 10-13th November

It’s that time of year again where the traditional Bacalhau is served and the tasting of the new wine from this year’s harvest.

São Martinho Church is the place to be starting Thursday evening, the best day to go as its the eve of São Martinho which is on the 11th, a great festival with lots of food drink and music.

If you are not keen on Bacalhau it might be worth eating before you go, and there isn’t really any other choice of food, you might be lucky to see some chicken on the bbq, but offen not.

Chestnuts will also be in plenty, and I might see you there.

Out friend Luis Filipe will be there serving the best bacalhau.

Like this: Like Loading...