CONTROLLED ROCKFALL CLOSES ACCESS ROAD TO TECNOPOLO

The road that gives access to Madeira Tecnopolo is closed, due to a controlled fall of stones that completely obstructed the road, in the ascending and descending direction.

On site (Rua Dr. Fernando José Martins D’Almeida Couto) is the Public Security Police.

The fall of stones onto the road follows the cleaning of slopes to be carried out this week in various parts of the city. According to information released by the Funchal City Council, the interruption of road traffic runs until 5 pm today.

From Jornal Madeira

