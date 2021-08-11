Where Am I Wednesday AnswerTobi Hughes11th August 20210 viewsMadeira News1 Comment0 views 0 Oh I think was far to easy. Yes it was indeed Fajã dos Padres, the photo was of the old cable car that use to bring people down, a much more modern one is now used. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related