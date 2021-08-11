Two sisters from Madeira met again last Saturday, August 7th, in Southend, UK, after more than 40 years away from each other.

According to the newspaper Echo, Lurdes Rodrigues Doyle was only 18 years old when she was taken to South Africa by her husband, after an “arranged marriage”.

Shortly thereafter, her partner left her with a child to take care of. The Madeiran, now 62 years old, was never able to return to Madeira for lack of money.

Maria, 73, got married in Madeira, where she lived until she was 60 years old. According to Notícias ao Minuto, that was when she met her new partner and moved to the UK.

After more than 40 years apart, the Madeirans decided that they had to meet again. The emotional moment was recorded by family members and is now reported by the local press. Speaking to the Echo, Lourdes’ daughter revealed that her mother would never forgive herself if something happened to her sister without seeing her again.

From Jornal Madeira