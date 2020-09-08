The Municipal Theater Baltazar Dias opens, from today, doors to the public for a new artistic season.

The return to the normal functioning of one of the most emblematic cultural spaces in the city is marked by the new online ticket sales service in order to reduce the attendance at the ticket office and ensure better comfort and quality for the viewer.

Madalena Nunes, the councilor responsible for Culture in the Municipality of Funchal, explains that “we are constantly working to make culture more accessible to everyone, investing and not neglecting security in order to adapt the city’s cultural offer to the new circumstances social. As of today, the possibility of direct purchase of tickets for shows produced and co-produced by the City Council is available through the national platform Ticketline. ”

At the same time, the Theater will provide assistance to the public and purchase tickets in person, maintaining the usual box office hours, Monday and Tuesday from 9 am to 5:30 pm and Wednesday to Sunday from 9 am to 9:30 pm. The public service spaces will be adapted to the new hygiene rules, equipped with alcohol gel dispensers and signaling in order to comply with the rules of the General Health Directorate.

It is also recalled that, the Theater reopens after a wide intervention of improvement, in a municipal investment of about 164 thousand euros, which included works on the roof of the building and restoration of floors and facades. The execution works, which started in May, guarantee the start of the new artistic season with renewed conditions in the audience, on the stage, in the Sala web, in the Salão Nobre and in the Hall of Mirrors.

From Jornal Madeira