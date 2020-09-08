Italianissimo is a new space in Ribeira Brava and they have just launched a great new menu.

The space is small and cozy, Max the owner is very friendly, and does all the cooking including freshly made pasta.

The menu is small but has a great choice including meat, fish, and salad dishes. He also has a pizza oven coming and will offer great pizzas to eat in or takeaway to the area.

The is a great restaurant/wine bar with a nice atmosphere and a great place for couples, a group of friends or even a party celebration in your own space.

I tried a selection of food from the new menu last week, and it was all cooked very well, and great flavours, starting with an aperitive, then all washed down with a nice bottle of pinot grigio to keep to the Italian theme.

The space also has its own car park underneath, so no trouble with parking, and also a late license, so if you wish a enjoy and party a little longer its not a problem, but please book in advance.

Check out my images below and hope you can pass by and support local businesses.

BLOG READERS CAN SAVE 10% ON THEIR BILL JUST MENTION ME OR MY BLOG.

Check out their Facebook Page & TripAdvisor Website