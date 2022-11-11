‘Carnival Celebration’ leaves Funchal for Tenerife

The ‘Carnival Celebration’, the newest ‘giant of the seas’ of Carnival Corporation, the largest cruise company in the world, said goodbye to Madeira this afternoon.

The biggest ship that ever docked in the Port of Funchal (in terms of tonnage) left the Port of Funchal, at 16:00, after a stopover of about 10 hours, which was enough to hit the ‘Iona’, established just over of one year.

This morning, the ship received a visit from the regional and port authorities, and the usual exchange of crests took place.

On board it brought 6,200 people (passengers and crew) and handled something like 221 vehicles in the Port of Funchal, including taxis, buses and jeeps, for the usual tourist excursions.

In addition to its size, the ‘Carnival Celebration’ stands out for being a true amusement park on the high seas, with a roller coaster on board (one of the few in the world on cruise ships).

The ocean liner, which makes its maiden voyage from Southampton to Miami, is now heading to Tenerife (Canary Islands).

