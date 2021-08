Madeira registers today 57 new cases of covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health.

These are 16 imported cases (12 from the United Kingdom, 1 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo Region, 1 from the North Region, 1 from the Azores and 1 from Spain) out of 41 cases of local transmission.

On the other hand, 36 more recovered cases are reported today. Thus, there are 373 active cases, of which 76 are imported cases and 297 are of local transmission.

From Jornal Madeira