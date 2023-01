Thanks to Bart Martins Van der Veer for sending me this very impressive video with a powerful message for cyclists in Holland.

A very impressive tv advertisement from a Dutch insurance company. A girl, distracted by her cellphone, is hit by a truck. Then we see all the things she could have done in her life. At 1:08 she and a friend pick Madeira as a holiday destination, followed by some nice shots made on the island throughou

Like this: Like Loading...