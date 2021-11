The Office of the Mayor of Santana has just released information about the closing of the Rocha do Navio cable car for three days, starting this Wednesday, the 17th.

Dinarte Fernandes informs the general population that the cable car at Rocha do Navio, “due to maintenance work” will be closed on the 17th, 18th and 19th of November (from Wednesday to Friday).

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...