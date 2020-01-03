After the fall of stones on December 28, the road section of Rua dos Dragoeiros has reopened.

Intervention operations required the collaboration of the Ribeira Brava Chamber and the Regional Government, which deployed a team of specialists to assess and promote the controlled fall of unstable rock blocks on the cliff face.

This work thus “takes the risk of further rock fall by ensuring increased safety of vehicles and pedestrians” on a road that is frequented by many people daily ”.

For this reason, the municipality highlighted “the prompt response of the Regional Government to collaborate in solving this problem with the availability of the specialist team”.

It should be recalled that the collapse on the 28th resulted in some material damage.