RECOVERY PROJECT OF ‘RUÍNAS DOS REIS MAGOS’ PRESENTED TOMORROW

The mayor of Santa Cruz, Filipe Sousa, will present tomorrow morning, at 11 am, the project to recover the property ‘Ruínas dos Reis Magos’, in Caniço. The meeting is scheduled below the restaurant ‘A Traineira’.

Also this Wednesday, at 3:00 pm, a protocol is scheduled to be signed between the municipality of Santa Cruz and GNR, which aims to “articulate, consolidate and intensify the action of that police force in “matters of specific interest to the municipality that constitute capacities of the GNR, such as the protection and relief and protection of nature and the environment”.

Will be interesting to see what they plan to do with this area, the building has been falling down bit by bit since I moved here.

From Jornal Madeira

Some photos Nelio took this week.

Like this: Like Loading...