54 New Cases of Covid-19

Today there are 54 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM. These are 5 imported cases (1 from the Netherlands, 1 from Germany, 1 from the UK, 1 from Lithuania and 1 from Venezuela) and 49 cases of local transmission.

There are another 30 recovered, and Madeira currently has 355 active cases, of which 51 are imported and 304 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 14 people are in the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (12 in Polyvalent Units and 2 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 32 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the remaining in own accommodation.

Like this: Like Loading...