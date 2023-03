A landslide of some size left people injured, most likely buried, in Fajã das Galinhas, in Câmara de Lobos.

The alert was given this morning, shortly before 7:30 am, with the Volunteer Firefighters of Câmara de Lobos having moved three ambulances and a light support vehicle to the scene, in addition to eight members of the corporation.

Still without much information, there will be injured, but it was not possible to confirm if they are buried and the state of the victims.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...