The funeral of José António Viveiros Mendonça, the man who disappeared after fleeing the emergency room at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, will take place tomorrow, at 2 pm, at the Ribeira Seca Church, in Machico.

The son confirmed to DIÁRIO that it was his father who was found dead last week, in the well in the Levada dos Ilhéus area, in Funchal.

He added that “everything points to him slipping and falling into the well”.

From Diário Notícias

