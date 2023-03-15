Barceló Funchal Oldtown already has 70% occupancy

Know then that the Barceló Funchal Oldtown has 111 rooms, with the simplest room around 150 euros per day and rooms with a suite for around 250 euros.

Since the 1st of March they have been receiving clients, and currently have 70% occupancy, with the majority of bookings made by Dutch foreigners.

The hotel has a restaurant, called ‘Noz’, which opens today, along with the ‘rooftop’ (terrace), but still no opening hours.

One of the particularities of this hotel is its design, which unites a modern aesthetic with the symbolic elements of what the space used to be an embroidery factory.

The ‘Lobby Bar’ is open from 6 pm to 1 am, with ambient music, and live music may still be an option.

There is no date yet for the official opening.