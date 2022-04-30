EMIR and firefighters help tourist who fell into the levada

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A tourist in his 50s fell into the levada while walking along the Levada do Castelejo, which connects Porto da Cruz to São Roque do Faial, and suffered serious injuries.

As far as it was possible to ascertain, the foreigner has a suspected fracture in both legs and an open fracture in an upper limb.

The Municipal Fire Department of Machico and the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR) were called to the scene and are helping the man who also shows signs of hypothermia, as he fell into the water.

From Diário Notícias

This is the second fall today, as a German tourist was rescued from Pico do Areeiro after a fall and suspected fracture.

Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  1. When tourists research Madeira, they are bombarded with Levada tours to choose but the information is often not clear. Even guides, on Island bus tours, say they are flat, easy and a “must do”. I booked one recently where I met all the criteria for ability / endurance but when picked up, by the tour guide, (had my walking sticks), was told the one lane trail, on a cliff, was dangerous and too narrow to use polls. I always hike with poles – was very disappointed to have to cancel.

    When I asked the clerk at my hotel where I could take the local bus for interesting and safe walking area, I was given a brochure that included mostly Levada tours. She said she had no list of places I could go on my own (like parks or little villages).

    When I asked a tour guide why there wasn’t more information for safe places to walk or bus to, I was told, “we don’t make money if tourists go on their own”.

    Another dangerous situation tourists are not informed about is how slippery the white sidewalk tiles are when it rains. I learned the hard way by falling and breaking my wrist. After the fact, I was told, “always walk on the black areas when it rains”. The street I slipped on was the meeting place for the “Old Funchal Walking Tour”, Jesuit College of Funchal, Rua dos Ferreiros. If I knew how to include a photo of the street you would see it is very steep with a very narrow black line, (too narrow for a footstep and often blocked by a pole), on the far sides of the sidewalk (ie the rest of the sidewalk was white tiles).

    Over my 15 days in Madeira, I saw numerous tourists in arm and leg casts. As we passed on the street we would point to our broken appendage (at my small hotel, alone, I spoke to 3 people, who had fallen). The crowded hospital does not need more patients, (unless they need our money?) and tourists should be warned about this danger.

    Guides are quick to point out there are no dangerous animals, snakes or insects on Madeira but, along with a lot of beauty, there are other dangerous.

    Renee, (Vancouver, Canada)

  2. This is becoming a weekly event, time for authorities to sort this out. The lack of edge protection and the condition of some of it, leaves a great deal of need for this to be addressed.

