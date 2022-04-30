EMIR and firefighters help tourist who fell into the levada

A tourist in his 50s fell into the levada while walking along the Levada do Castelejo, which connects Porto da Cruz to São Roque do Faial, and suffered serious injuries.

As far as it was possible to ascertain, the foreigner has a suspected fracture in both legs and an open fracture in an upper limb.

The Municipal Fire Department of Machico and the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR) were called to the scene and are helping the man who also shows signs of hypothermia, as he fell into the water.

From Diário Notícias

This is the second fall today, as a German tourist was rescued from Pico do Areeiro after a fall and suspected fracture.

Like this: Like Loading...