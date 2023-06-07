XVI PHOTO CONTEST UNDER THE THEME “PORTRAITS OF MY PARISH”

“Portraits of my Parish” is the theme of this photographic competition whose objective is based on the knowledge and promotion of the scenic, cultural, economic, heritage and social values ​​of the oldest parish of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM).

The uniqueness of the parish of Santa Maria Maior ensures the photographic record of aspects, times and experiences that contribute at every moment to the construction of our history.

“My parish” was the motto for the 15th edition of the photography contest in 2022, which was attended by Teresa Gonçalves, Catarina Silva and Virgílio Nóbrega as constituent members of the Jury.

In 2023, the municipality maintains the photographic contest allowing contacts between professionals and amateurs of this art, which unites all regional, national and international citizens.

The delivery of works takes place until the 28th of July and the award ceremony takes place on the 26th of September at the Civic Center of Santa Maria Maior.

No links as to where you apply for this. I can’t seem to find any either. If I do I will paste here.

Like this: Like Loading...