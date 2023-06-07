Storm Óscar left 54 ​​people homeless in Madeira

A total of 54 people were left homeless in Funchal, Calheta and Santa Cruz, after the passage of storm Óscar in Madeira. The figures were released this afternoon by Pedro Ramos, at the premises of the Regional Civil Protection Service, who also informed that between 3 pm on Monday and 12 am today, more than 200 incidents were registered in the Region.

The secretary in charge of Civil Protection said that all municipalities were affected, but admits that Civil Protection was put to the test and responded in the best way.

He thanked the population for following the recommendations and respecting the warnings and everyone involved in the operations.

From Diário Notícias

