Rockfalls and landslides

Rock falls and landslides are going to be happening all the time over the next few days, and with the Levadas closed, we don’t yet know how many have been affected by Depression Óscar.

Most of the time these can be cleared in a short time, but some cases may take longer.

The village of Fajã das Galinhas, is still cut off while they try to clear the road and make that area safe.

This happened this morning when some large stones fell on Madalena do Mar as seen in the leading image.

The situation took place near the exit of the tunnel, on the route between Arco da Calheta and Madalena do Mar.

From Diário Notícias

Regional Road 222, which connects Ponta do Sol to Canhas, is closed due to a landslide.

As far as it was possible to determine, the landslide reached at least one vehicle carrying 8 tourists, but there are no reports of injuries.

Ponta do Sol City Council is monitoring the situation on site and has already started to clear the road.

