Today Madeira registered another new positive case of coronavirus. Altogether, 7 are infected by Covid-19 in the Region. To date, 54 suspected cases have also been identified, of which 47 have been reported as negative. 345 people are under active surveillance in the Region.

The information has just been conveyed by IASAÚDE, during the usual daily press conference to present the newsletter on coronavirus in Madeira, where the regional secretary of Health, Pedro Ramos and the vice president of IASAÚDE, Bruna Gouveia are present. This responsible also referred that the seven infected have epidemiological connection to the Netherlands (4), United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Lisbon and Tagus Valley.

It should be remembered that, since yesterday, these bulletins have been issued daily at 6 pm, exclusively via LifeSize [videoconference system].

The IASAÚDE press conference continues to be broadcast live on the Regional Government’s Facebook page.

More information will be updated on our platform www.dnoticias.pt