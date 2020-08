The Mayor of Câmara de Lobos will meet tomorrow with the Public Security Police to address issues related to changes that will be implemented in the traffic circulation in the city center and also on the policing of downtown Câmara de Lobos .

It should be remembered that, this week, the village of Câmara de Lobos was in the news for the violent assault, using a bladed weapon, on a pregnant businesswoman, of Chinese nationality.

From Jornal Madeira