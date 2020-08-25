The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation closed the leisure areas on the Areeiro / Eira do Serrado Forest Road, for safety reasons, due to the high temperatures forecast for Madeira for tomorrow and later, on the 26th and 27th.

The risk of fire is high and, as a matter of precaution, access to these areas is already prohibited today. It should be noted that, currently, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere has an ‘orange’ warning for these days, with very high maximum temperature values ​​persisting between 10 am tomorrow and 7 pm on the 27th.

From Jornal Madeira