The Regional Command of Madeira announces that, as part of the acquisition of various equipment acquired through the protocol established between the Regional Government of Madeira and the Public Security Police, it has, from the present date, a piece of new equipment “Portable Radar”, whose functionalities are largely adapted to urban environments, and police will initiate the inspection of speeding through the device in reference, in the city of Funchal, according to the dates, times and locations below:
DAY
SHIFT
LOCATIONS
26Aug2020
08H00 / 14H00
Mário Soares Avenue
Estrada Monumental (the section between Rotunda Assicom and “Fórum Madeira” west-east)
27Aug2020
14H00 / 20H00
Avenida Sá Carneiro
Drº Pestana Júnior Street
28Aug2020
08H00 / 20H00
Airport Road (straight from Neves)
Avenida do Infante
30Aug2020
08H00 / 14H00
Avenida do Infante
Mário Soares Avenue
“We further clarify that this inspection will be extended to the entire Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM), starting next week, where the localities of the urban environment will be privileged, also ensuring that the PSP will continue the inspections related to speed through the radar equipment already in this Police Command.
Furthermore, it is reported that, within the scope of the same protocol, two sound meters were also acquired, with the aim of increasing the inspection of automobile noise (from light vehicles, motorcycles, mopeds, among others) throughout RAM, as soon as the specialized training process in this field “, concludes the press release.