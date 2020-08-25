The Regional Command of Madeira announces that, as part of the acquisition of various equipment acquired through the protocol established between the Regional Government of Madeira and the Public Security Police, it has, from the present date, a piece of new equipment “Portable Radar”, whose functionalities are largely adapted to urban environments, and police will initiate the inspection of speeding through the device in reference, in the city of Funchal, according to the dates, times and locations below:

DAY

SHIFT

LOCATIONS

26Aug2020

08H00 / 14H00

Mário Soares Avenue

Estrada Monumental (the section between Rotunda Assicom and “Fórum Madeira” west-east)

27Aug2020

14H00 / 20H00

Avenida Sá Carneiro

Drº Pestana Júnior Street

28Aug2020

08H00 / 20H00

Airport Road (straight from Neves)

Avenida do Infante

30Aug2020

08H00 / 14H00

Avenida do Infante

Mário Soares Avenue

“We further clarify that this inspection will be extended to the entire Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM), starting next week, where the localities of the urban environment will be privileged, also ensuring that the PSP will continue the inspections related to speed through the radar equipment already in this Police Command.

Furthermore, it is reported that, within the scope of the same protocol, two sound meters were also acquired, with the aim of increasing the inspection of automobile noise (from light vehicles, motorcycles, mopeds, among others) throughout RAM, as soon as the specialized training process in this field “, concludes the press release.

From Jornal Madeira