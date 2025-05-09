Weather warnings updated to Orange

Weather Update
Warning for heavy rainfall now with ORANGE warnin , on the island of Madeira and the island of Porto Santo
🟠 Precipitation – Orange [ 09 May 18:00 – 10 May 06:00 ]
Rainfalls, sometimes strong, accompanied by thunderstorms and can be in the form of hail.
👉North Coast
Found – Yellow [ 09 May 18:00 – 10 May 06:00 ]
Frequent and scattered
Rainfall – Orange [ 09 May 18:00 – 10 May 06:00 ]
Rainfall – Orange [ 09 May 18:00 – 10 May 06:00 ]
Rainfall – Yellow [ 10 Mai 06:00 – 10 Mai 18:00 ]
Rainfall – Yellow [ 10 Mai 06:00 – 10 Mai 18:00 ]
👉Hilly areas
Found – Yellow [ 09 May 18:00 – 10 May 06:00 ]
Frequent and scattered
Rainfall – Orange [ 09 May 18:00 – 10 May 06:00 ]
Rainfall – Orange [ 09 May 18:00 – 10 May 06:00 ]
Rainfall – Yellow [ 10 Mai 06:00 – 10 Mai 18:00 ]
Rainfall – Yellow [ 10 Mai 06:00 – 10 Mai 18:00 ]
👉South Coast
Found – Yellow [ 09 May 18:00 – 10 May 06:00 ]
Frequent and scattered
Rainfall – Orange [ 09 May 18:00 – 10 May 06:00 ]
Rainfall – Orange [ 09 May 18:00 – 10 May 06:00 ]
Rainfall – Yellow [ 10 Mai 06:00 – 10 Mai 18:00 ]
Rainfall – Yellow [ 10 Mai 06:00 – 10 Mai 18:00 ]
👉Porto Santo
Found – Yellow [ 09 May 18:00 – 10 May 06:00 ]
Frequent and scattered
Rainfall – Orange [ 09 May 18:00 – 10 May 06:00 ]
Rainfall – Orange [ 09 May 18:00 – 10 May 06:00 ]
Rainfall – Yellow [ 10 Mai 06:00 – 10 Mai 18:00 ]
Rainfall – Yellow [ 10 Mai 06:00 – 10 Mai 18:00 ]