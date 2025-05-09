IFCN says it has reinforced monitoring and calls for reporting of illegal camping, following an incident reported by JM

Following the news published today by JM, online, titled ‘Tourists use leisure areas in the mountains to camp’, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) clarifies, in a statement, that the Forest Police Corps maintains “active and continuous surveillance in the areas under its management, acting promptly whenever camping situations are detected in unauthorized locations or without the proper licensing”.

Regarding the area identified in the photograph published by JM, the Institute clarified that “it is a leisure area located in Chão da Ribeira, outside the forest perimeter of Serras do Fanal and which is not under the direct management of IFCN”.

“In forest areas managed by the IFCN, in these circumstances, Forest Police officers identify campers and inform them that they must leave the site immediately, ensuring that it is properly cleaned. Inspections have been carried out at various points on the island of Madeira, including areas where practices similar to those described in the aforementioned news item have been recorded,” the institute guarantees.

In the same note, the president of IFCN, Manuel Filipe, highlighted the importance of complying with the rules to ensure the preservation of natural spaces. “Camping outside authorized areas compromises the environmental integrity of sensitive areas, increases the risk of fire and contributes to the degradation of ecosystems. Therefore, our Forest Police Force is committed to monitoring and acting whenever necessary, ensuring that the use of the territory is done in a responsible and sustainable manner”, he stated.

The official also appealed to the population for their cooperation. “We ask everyone to immediately report illegal camping in forest areas to the IFCN or the Forest Police Force. Community surveillance is an essential tool for protecting our natural heritage,” reinforced Manuel Filipe.

The IFCN would like to remind you that there are currently 20 duly identified and regulated camping areas in areas under its management, all with defined carrying capacity. Requests for camping can be made electronically, through the Simplifica portal of the Regional Government of Madeira.

“We would like to emphasize that camping must comply with current regulations and take place exclusively in authorized areas, thus ensuring the safety of users and the conservation of our forests,” concluded Manuel Filipe.

