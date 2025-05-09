Civil Protection issues warning to the population regarding adverse weather conditions

Given the worsening weather forecast by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere from 6 pm this Friday, due to the approach of a depression with strong activity tomorrow, the Regional Civil Protection Service, IP-RAM, is issuing some preventive measures.

IPMA raises orange warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Madeira “Showers, sometimes heavy, accompanied by thunderstorms and possibly in the form of hail” are expected. Carolina Rodrigues

The possible impact of the effects of these adverse weather conditions can be minimised, above all by adopting appropriate behaviour, therefore, and particularly in the historically most vulnerable areas, and in the most exposed and vulnerable areas, it is recommended to adopt the main preventive measures for these situations, namely:

Ensure that rainwater drainage systems are unblocked and that inert materials and other objects that could be dragged or create obstacles to the free flow of water are removed;

Ensure adequate fixing of loose structures, namely scaffolding, placards and other suspended structures;

Take special care when walking and staying near wooded areas, being aware of the possibility of branches and trees falling due to stronger winds;

Take special care when traveling along the coastline and areas historically more vulnerable to coastal flooding, avoiding traveling and staying in these areas;

Adapt behavior and activities to the expected weather situation, avoiding travel to affected areas or unnecessary movements;

Do not walk through areas with dilapidated buildings, due to the risk of collapse;

Special care in mountainous areas, exposed slopes and coastal areas;

Pay attention to weather information and instructions from Civil Protection and Security Forces.

