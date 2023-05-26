The president of the Regional Government guarantees that “at this moment Madeira is a reference of stability and orientation” in the country.

A condition only possible because “here we support those who want to work and not those who want to loiter and live at the expense of others”, he said at the inauguration of a residential building consisting of 37 apartments, 1 bedroom to 4 bedrooms, in the parish of São Pedro, in Funchal. All apartments are sold.

Miguel Albuquerque took the opportunity to remember that real estate generated 841 million euros last year, to challenge entrepreneurs in the sector to reach 1 billion euros this year. A condition that he says is possible because Madeira “is attractive”.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...