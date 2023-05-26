VAT 0 IS “FAILED MEASURE”, SAYS PPM

“About a month and a half after the implementation of VAT 0 comes the PPM Madeira to say that this is a failed measure on the part of the central government of Lisbon”, announces a note from the party addressed to the newsrooms.

“What is happening in the large commercial areas of food distribution is exactly what happened in Spain, with the general increase in prices, to prove it, we made a comparison in some products, adding to the increases we have the false promotions of just a few cents from them”, they develop.

“PPM Madeira understands that for measures to be taken to help consumers, the government itself would have to regulate the prices of essential products, thus avoiding the abrupt rise and speculation of food products. As the PPM had already warned, it is the large commercial areas that are profiting from these individual measures”.

From Jornal Madeira

