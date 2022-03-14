There is no memory of snow at such low levels

“I’m 52 years old now and I don’t remember anything like that”, assures a resident of the Casas farm in Santo António.

At the Casas site, between Vasco Gil and Estrela, in the upper part of Santo António, residents say they have no memory of a white cloak in that area like the one that this morning forced the closure of Estrada da Eira do Serrado.

“I’m 52 years old now and I don’t remember anything like that,” said Maria José, a resident of the town, when this morning – around 10 am – she risked getting out in the car with her husband and another family member.

We practically couldn’t sleep through the night with the noise, especially the wind. At four o’clock in the morning there was a very strong thunder and snow began to fall (hail).

At the wheel was her husband. “It’s very dangerous”, he acknowledged, still continuing his journey at idle, trying to follow the trail on the road where the hail had already melted.

From Diário Notícias

