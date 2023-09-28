ALBUQUERQUE CONFIRMS “DILIGENCE” TO KEEP RYANAIR IN MADEIRA

Miguel Albuquerque believes that Ryanair’s threat to close the base in Madeira will not materialize.

Today, after leaving a meeting with the representative of the Republic, who invited him to form a government, Albuquerque said that the case requires intervention from the State and the airport concessionaire.

“We did the due diligence. At this moment, the situation requires intervention from the Government and ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal, in order to resolve this issue, because it is a very important operation for Madeira”, he stated, showing confidence that the low-cost company will maintain its its base in Madeira. “I think it will stay and it has all the conditions to stay, but it is necessary to take the necessary steps, which are being done at the moment, in order to reach an agreement with Ryanair”, he said.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...