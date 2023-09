Cláudio António Andrade, 29 years old, has not been seen in Machico for several days. The family, who are emigrated, have already made several appeals on social media and are asking anyone who has any information about his whereabouts to contact the Public Security Police, where they say they have been involved in his disappearance.

The sister admits that the man has drug-related problems but that, “like any family, they just want to find him and help him”.

From Diário Notícias

