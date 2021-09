The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere has issued a yellow warning, referring to precipitation, which will be in effect between 00:00 and 15:00 on Sunday.

This notice concerns not only Porto Santo, but also the north coast, south coast and mountainous areas of Madeira. Basically, the entire archipelago will be under this warning.

There are forecasts for “periods of rain or showers, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms”.

From Diário Notícias