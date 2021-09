Madeira registers this Friday 17 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in RAM, which accounts for 11478 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 6 imported cases (3 from the UK, 2 from the Netherlands and 1 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region) and 11 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are today, according to the epidemiological bulletin, another 22 recovered cases to report. We now have 169 active cases.