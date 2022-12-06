FUNCHAL PORT RECEIVES FIVE SHIPS AND 16 THOUSAND PEOPLE IN TWO DAYS

The Port of Funchal receives, in these last two days, five cruise ships and a total of 16 thousand people, including passengers and crew, APRAM reveals in a press release.

This Tuesday, the ships “Mein Schiff 4” and “Azura” are berthed. Yesterday, the ships “AIDAnova”, “Ventura” and “Silver Down” docked, which moved close to 10,000 people.

The “Mein Schiff 4”, from Tenerife, brings 2416 passengers and 901 crew on board. She stays in Madeira for 33 hours, where she spends the night and returns to the Canary Islands, to the island of Lanzarote, at 2 pm on Wednesday.

The “Azura” comes from Las Palmas, with 1762 passengers and 1130 crew. She makes a 16-hour stopover at the port of Funchal and leaves at 9:30 pm for Lanzarote.

